VIDEO: White man beats old Black woman over 50 times with own cane in Harlem, NYC, subway

A disturbing video from the United States showing a White man hitting a 60-year-old Black woman over 50 times with her own cane in a Harlem subway station has gone viral over social media.



The New York Post reported that the attack occurred at 3:30 am on Friday when the woman was walking at the West 116 Street and Lenox Avenue station, NYPD officials told the outlet.

The video shows an unidentified man lunging at the woman with an umbrella. The woman tries to fight him off with her cane, but she falls to the ground and the man grabs the cane from her.

He then begins to beat her with the cane, striking her in the head, stomach, legs, arms, back, and hands. The cane eventually breaks, but the man continues to punch and kick the woman.

The woman remains motionless on the ground for a few seconds, but the man kicks her several more times before fleeing the scene. The police are still searching for the suspect.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she is said to be in stable condition. She suffered multiple contusions and bruises, but no serious injuries.

The attack has shocked and horrified the community. Many people are calling for the suspect to be brought to justice. The police are asking anyone with information about the attack to come forward.