Fans fume after Sophie, Joe Jonas split: 'It should be Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are under attack amid Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner divorce rumours

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in hot water as the couple has been receiving hate after Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's split rumours circulated online.



Fans of Joe and Sophie took to Twitter and suggest that it should have been Nick and Priyanka in place of them.

Another user shared a picture of the Citedal actress with her husband shaking hand with his brother and sarcastically wrote, "Next in queue."

As of yet there is no confirmation if Priyanka and Nick are splitting.

Joe and Sophie's alleged separation news was first reported by TMZ.

The article shared that the 34-year-old musician "had his people contact and consult with at least 2 L.A.-area divorce lawyers and he is on the cusp of filing divorce docs to end his marriage to Sophie."



Earlier, today, Joe took to his Instagram handle to share a black and white photo of himself, highlighting his gold wedding band, amid reports of him retaining a divorce lawyer.



As of now, neither the couple nor any member from the Jonas family have passed any comments about the on-going split reports.

