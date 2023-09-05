Meghan Markle eyes major venture amid rift rumours with Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to stop depending on each other's shoulders in the future, with the Duchess eyeing a major new commercial venture.

It seems Meghan has decided to give up using the royal card as she's ready to take a solo flight to touch the sky.

There are reports that Harry and Meghan are making all their efforts to prove themselves by launching their separate projects.



The former Suits star is reportedly set to launch a new project inspired by American actress and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow amid rift rumours with her husband Harry.



Speculation has mounted over Meghan's new adventure as she's planning something big after her and Harry's Netflix docu-series.



"On top of being a couple, they are both working on their own things," a source told telegraph.

"They are fully supportive of each other’s concepts and ideas, but they are different from one another. They have different meanings," they added.



The mother-of-two will return to Instagram, with the handle @meghan fueling rumours of an imminent comeback as the Sussexes' royal account lies dormant since the couple stepped back as senior royals.



Meanwhile, the Duke's latest solo appearance at the MLS match between Los Angeles FC and Inter Miami fueled rumours of his rift with Meghan as the Duchess surprisingly missed an opportunity to joine a star-studded group, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez and Gerard Butler.