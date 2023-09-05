Shahid Kapoor’s son turns 5, Mira Kapoor drops rare glimpse of their 'son-shine'

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajpoot celebrated their son’s fifth birthday

Mira Kapoor dedicated a sweet post for son Zain Kapoor on the occasion of his fifth birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Mira shared an adorable monochromatic picture of her son with a heartfelt caption.

She wrote, "Sugar, pizza slice and all things nice! Who knew I’d be happily wrapped around this little finger!"

"Sharp mind and cuddly heart, keep rocking & rolling through life my son-shine! May the music always be loud! Happy 5th my Zainu", Mira penned.

Soon after the post was shared, birthday wishes started to pour in for the little one in the comment section.

Netizens started comparing the cuteness of Zain with his father, Shahid Kapoor.

Fans feel delighted after seeing their favourite Bollywood star's son picture as the couple have always tried to keep their children away from the limelight.

Previously, the Kabir Singh actor opened up about his decision of keeping children away from media during an interview with Indian Express.

He shared, "Honestly, as a parent, it’s my duty to give my children as normal a lifestyle as possible. I cannot change certain things, of course, but I will do whatever little things that take them closer to that."

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Gurgaon on July 7, 2015 and they welcomed two children together, a daughter, Misha in August 2016 and son, Zain in September 2018.