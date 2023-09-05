Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet cosy up at Beyonce concert confirming romance

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet seemingly confirmed their romance with their debut public outing at Beyoncé’s star-studded Renaissance World Tour held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles.

The Call Me By Your Name actor, 27 and The Kardashians reality star, 27, were captured in a fan video, talking and flirting. The Wonka actor carried a carefree demeanour while dressed in a casual attire, consisting of a hoodie and a black baseball hat.

Meanwhile, Jenner was beaming in an off-the shoulder ensemble, whilst wearing a chic updo showing off her big gold hoop earrings. At one point, the Kylie Cosmetics founder threw her head back laughing at something the actor had said, seemingly enjoying her beau’s company.

The pair had sparked romance speculations back in April, after a tipster wrote in to celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi. This inside news came several months after her split from longtime boyfriend, Travis Scott, with whom she shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 19 months.

Breakup rumours began circulating when the pair wasn’t seen together in a longtime but it was confirmed last week by a source cited by Us Weekly, that the two are enjoying their “very casual” romance even if they are not seeing each other that often.

The insider shared that the two are “still communicating on a pretty regular basis and have remained friends despite the fact that they don’t hang out that often.”

On the reason behind why the pair hasn’t been spending that much time together, the insider stated that it is because “they both have very busy schedules.”