Hugh Jackman relishes Nigerian cuisine on his kids’ recommendation: Photo

Hugh Jackman has recently been spotted relishing Nigerian cuisine at a Nigerian restaurant chain over the weekend.



The Wolverine star is currently in London to film the next Deadpool sequel but production has been postponed due to the ongoing SAF-AFTRA strike.

In the meantime, Hugh is spending some quality time in the United Kingdom while trying out new cuisines.

Lately, a restaurant called Enish took to their official Instagram page and posted a photo of the Marvel star, smiling while posing to the camera.

It read in the caption, “We had Hugh Jackman pop by our Enish Oxford St branch this weekend enjoying some authentic Nigerian delicacies.”

It is reported that Hugh went to this restaurant on his kids’ recommendation.

An Enish spokesperson told Metro UK, “He visited the restaurant at the weekend and his group ordered a selection of dishes including BBQ chicken for starters.”



‘For mains they had jollof rice with stockfish, yam porridge with chicken, jollof rice with fresh fish, Ogbona with pounded yam and fried fish. For drinks they had Coke, Nigerian Fanta and a large glass of Merlot,” revealed the spokesperson.

The spokesperson added, ‘Hugh said it was his first time trying Nigerian dishes and his kids recommended they come there. He enjoyed his meal and we saw him swaying along to the Afrobeats played in the restaurant.”

“He was a pleasant and friendly customer to have in the restaurant,” concluded the rep.