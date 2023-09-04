Priscilla Presley breaks silence on ‘ten-year age gap’ with Elvis shown in upcoming biopic

File Footage

Priscilla Presley has recently broken her silence on age gap with late Elvis depicted in Sofia Coppola’s biopic.



Speaking at the Venice Film Festival press conference via Variety, Presley, who was 14 when she first met the music legend, 24 at the time, said, “It was very difficult for my parents to understand that Elvis would be so interested in me and why.”

“And I really do think because I was more of a listener. Elvis would pour his heart out to me in every way in Germany: his fears, his hopes, the loss of his mother — which he never, ever got over,” she stated.

Presley recalled, “I was the person who really, really sat there to listen and to comfort him. That was really our connection.”

“People think, ‘Oh, it was sex.’ No, it wasn’t. I never had sex with him. He was very kind, very soft, very loving, but he also respected the fact I was only 14 years old. We were more in line in thought, and that was our relationship,” she admitted.

Explaining why Elvis was attracted to her, Presley added, “Even though I was 14, I was actually a little bit older in life — not in numbers. That was the attraction.”

She dished, “I didn’t know why he put so much trust in me, but he did. We built a relationship and then our relationship went on until I left. And it wasn’t because I didn’t love him, it was the lifestyle that was so difficult for me.”

“We had our daughter, and I made sure that he saw her all the time. It was like we never left each other,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Priscilla, which features Cailee Spaeny in the title role and Jacob Elordi as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, will release in theatres on October 27.