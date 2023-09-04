Steve Harwell, former Smash Mouth Lead singer dies at 56

Steve Harwell, the former lead singer and co-founder of the rock group Smash Mouth, famous for its 1999 song All-Star, passed away on Monday at his home in Boise, Idaho, just days after receiving hospice care for issues related to liver failure, as per New York Times. He was 56.



It was reported over the weekend that the singer “has been struggling with alcohol abuse throughout his life — and now, he’s reached the final stage of liver failure,” by a manager of Harwell to TMZ.

One of the founding members of Smash Mouth, which was established in 1994, was Harwell. The rock group is well-known for the smash single All-Star, which was included in the album Astro Lounge in 1999.

It was included in many movies, including the Oscar-winning Shrek opening titles, and was nominated for a Grammy Award. The soundtrack for the 1999 movie Mystery Men featured All-Star as well.

“We had no clue how big Shrek was going to be,” Harwell told Rolling Stone in a 2019 interview.

Harwell also known for Walkin’ on the Sun, claimed that the song “changed music. It changed the way people listen to music,” he said in the same 2019 interview.

“It was so different and it was so unusual, and it was so special. It just had that sound that we created. Ask anybody that’s tried to copy us, you can’t. You just can’t.”

In 2021, Harwell announced his resignation from the band and left it owing to health problems. With a new lead singer, Smash Mouth, who is still active, has released new tracks, including Underground Sun this year.

In the sixth season of the VH1 reality series The Surreal Life in 2006, Harwell was a prominent cast member. He had cameos in the 2001 movie Rat Race and various other television shows, including Kim Possible.

For the 2013 South Korean-Chinese animated film Pororo, The Racing Adventure, Harwell also sang two songs, Beside Myself and Everything Just Crazy.