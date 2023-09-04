Eamonn Holmes shares alarming health update: 'Can't Walk' and 'Not Good'

Eamonn Holmes disclosed an alarming health update on Monday.

The GB News Breakfast Host, 63, expressed concerns about his health during his return after the summer break.

In a chat with guest Tim Franklin, who is running around the world, the beloved TV presenter revealed how he struggled to cope after undergoing spinal surgery last September, following which he suffered a horrific fall.

As Tim detailed his own health issues and back problems, Eamonn admitted he 'hadn't recovered' from his, confessing: 'I can't run, I can't walk, I can't do anything except watch TV and eat,.'

He explained: 'I just got problems last year in my back, which I haven't recovered from. It's not good, it's not a good recipe I have to say.'

In spring 2021, the star first started experiencing severe back pain, which came out of nowhere, and left him reliant on a walking stick. He eventually discovered it was three slipped discs that affected the movement of his right leg.

In December 2021, Eamonn told The Sun how his struggles with his 'trapped sciatic nerve' had an impact on his family who had to help him with everyday tasks.