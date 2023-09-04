Joe Jonas' body language reveals major sign of trouble with wife Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's marriage has reportedly been on the rocks

Joe Jonas’ body language as of late has been very revealing in terms of his dynamic with his wife Sophie Turner, whom he has been reportedly been facing marital troubles with.

After it emerged that the pair was on the brink of divorce, body language expert Judi James analysed the singer’s recent appearances in which he was photographed without his wedding ring while out for a coffee run in New York.

Speaking about his overall demenour, the expert told The Mirror that his expressions made it appear as though he was 'hiding from the press' as she compared his previous appearances to his most recent one.

"Joe looks low-key but relatively relaxed here, which is a big shift from the music star ‘statement’ poses and red carpet styling he’s often seen adopting and wearing with Sophie," she said.

"His eye expression looks slightly wary but the corners of his mouth appear slightly curled up in the hint of a smile, rather than the kind of scowl he might adopt if he’s trying to hide from the press.

"His glasses are only slightly tinted and his cap isn’t pulled over his eyes so, again, there’s not suggestion of hiding away here."