Helen Skelton soaks up sun in South of France amid official divorce from Richie Myler

Helen Skelton is enjoying a vacation in the South of France with family and friends.

The 40-year-old Countryfile presenter posted several photos from her enjoyable getaway on Instagram. She looked radiant in a plunging black swimsuit as she soaked up the sunshine with her loved ones.

Helen also shared a glimpse of her three children - Ernie (eight), Louis five, and Elsie 16 months - whom she shares with her ex-husband Richie Myler 33.

Helen captioned her social media post: 'Beach with babes #summer #summertime #schoolholidays #southoffrance.'

It comes just weeks after Helen officially divorced her rugby player husband, Richie, 16 months after their high-profile split.

The TV star was issued a decree nisi, signalling the end of their ten-year marriage with the couple receiving confirmation of this in the post.

Strictly star Helen announced her split from England and Leeds Rhinos rugby league star Richie last April.

Since the end of their marriage, Richie has gone on to have a baby with new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill, 32, the daughter of Leeds Rhinos president Andrew.