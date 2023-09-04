Tom Cruise helped Emily Blunt to get in shape post pregnancy

Emily Blunt shows gratitude for Tom Cruise to help her out shedding the extra pounds after giving birth to her daughter in February 2014.

The Devil Wears Prada actress shared her fitness journey after delivering a baby, and sing praises for Tom Cruise helping her through it.

“I always say Tom Cruise is the reason I bounced back after the pregnancy, I was in such good shape when I got pregnant,” says Emily.

The Oppenheimer actress was also ascertained of the fact that Cruise should be titled as “the new diet pill” because his offer to cast her in Edge of Tomorrow driven her to work out after the birth of her daughter, Hazel.

The actress stated that she took a year off from performing to spend more time with her family in a recent episode of the Table of Two podcast.

Additionally, Emily emphasized how critical it is to be there for her children during this difficult time in their life.

Emily said, “This year, I’m not working. I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is nine, so we’re in the last year of single digits.”

The Quiet Place star has tied the knot to John Krasinski since 2010, and has two children.