Prince Harry praises Beckhams amid rift speculations

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, honoured Victoria and David Beckham on Sunday despite allegations of a falling out.

The royal acquaintance was invited by David Beckham to the game between Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles Football Club at BMO Stadium, according to a report in Hello Magazine.

The father of Archie and Lilibet was photographed smiling and mingling with other guests while donning a sharp black shirt and matching pants. Though, Duke was not accompanied by his wife, Meghan Markle.

Beside Prince Harry, rapper Tyga, presenter Mario Lopez, actor Owen Wilson, and Selena Gomez were also present for the game show.

The other celebrities who were invited included Meghan Markle, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Holland, Gerard Butler, LeBron James, and more.

For those unversed, longtime pals of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle David and Victoria Beckham have allegedly been charged with disclosing information about the Sussexes.

A source at that time noted about the rift that David is "absolutely bloody furious" following alleged claims that were made during a stressful phone discussion between the couples.

“Any making up now is so unlikely,” the insider claimed.