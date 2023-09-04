Inside Princess Charlene and Prince Albert ‘awkward’ appearance together

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert emerged together in an awkward appearance amid reports that the two are estranged.

The couple stepped out on Friday for the launch of TVMonaco, in which Charlene, 45, appeared stiff and uncomfortable as she stood next to Albert, 65.

The pair was interviewed in which Albert did most of the talking while Charlene merely spoke a few words.

Albert told the reporters, “I’m very proud to be here with Princess Charlene to launch this beautiful adventure, this TV channel which will expand the importance of this principality throughout the world.”

He continued, “And I am sure, considering how modern this setup is that there will be a very high quality of programming, important yes for residents of Monaco, but also for all those who like the principality and the riviera throughout the world so it’s a great joy to be here.”

Meanwhile, Charlene, who was dressed in black shirt and cream trousers, briefly added, “Congratulations… and all the best for the future.”

The appearance was in stark contrast to their previous ones as Charlene’s hands were clasped tightly together and at one point, she took a deep breath, gulped and gave an awkward grin.

However, the official images released by the palace were in stark contrast as the couple is beaming together.

Previously, an insider recently spilled that Albert and Charlene “are now good partners, take turns taking care of the children” and will act as only a “ceremonial couple.”

The royal couple have been married since 2011, welcoming their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella in December 2014.