Data Ganj Bakhsh Urs: Punjab CM announces holiday on Sept 7 in Lahore

Lahore will observe a public holiday on September 7 on account of the Urs (death anniversary) of Data Ganj Bakhsh Syed Ali Hajwari (RA).
The announcement was made by interim Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday after his visit to the Data Darbar in Lahore.
CM Naqvi said that the three-day Urs ceremony will begin on Tuesday (tomorrow).
The celebrations will last for three days — Tuesday to Thursday — and we are trying to make better arrangements for the event, added the chief minister.
"We also held a meeting with the commissioner about the langar khana so that everyone who attends the celebration can eat," he said, adding that arrangements will be made for mehfil-e-samaa where the best qawwals will perform.
CM Naqvi reiterated that the best arrangements for the Chehlum processions, and Urs will be made.
Speaking about the traffic, the chief minister said a plan is in place and parking facilities will be provided if the security is cleared.
Preparations will soon be started for the expansion of Data Darbar while the mosques and shrine's premises will be expanded too, he added.
The GB chief minister warns of strict action against spreading hatred
“Electricity bills will need to be paid and IMF conditions will be implemented,” PM Kakar says on hiked power bills
Court grants bail to detained lawyer against surety bond of Rs10,000
Minimum temperature in port city recorded at 26°C; maximum likely to increase between 31°C and 33°C
Decision to bring Geoffrey Robertson KC on board was confirmed by party on its X account
A major and a soldier were martyred in North Waziristan while another was martyred in Khyber District