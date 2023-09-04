Watch: Prince Harry gets giddy over Lionel Messi in Inter Miami match

Prince Harry was seen looking excited as he watched Lionel Messi play

Prince Harry was seen looking ecstatic after a moment of him gushing over Lionel Messi went viral.

The moment was captured on live TV as the Duke of Sussex attended a match between Inter Miami and Los Angeles Football Club.

In the moment, the royal could be seen playfully scrunching up his face while laughing as he crumpling up an LAFC scarf as he witnessed the game from the stands.

Prior to the match, a 'notable attendees form' was released by the club which revealed that the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle were in attendance even though they were not seen together.

Other big names graced the event as Prince Harry was among a crowd that included the likes of Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio, Owen Wilson and Jason Sudeikis.

The Duke of Sussex has long expressed his love for sports as he wrote in his memoir Spare.

He said: "I played every dry sport, though rugby captured my heart."

His outing comes hot in the heels of his latest appearance with Meghan at a Beyonce concert.