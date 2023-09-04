Ncuti Gatwa had a hard time interacting with Ryan Gosling on Barbie set

Ncuti Gatwa and Ryan Gosling played different versions of Ken in Barbie

Ncuti Gatwa was too distracted by Ryan Gosling's beauty to interact with him.

In an interview with Elle UK, the Sex Education star opened up on his experience of working with Gosling in the fantasy film, revealing he was "so nervous" to interact with him.

“I was so nervous I hardly spoke for the first month [on set],” explained Gatwa.

“There was a time when I was talking to [writer-director] Greta [Gerwig] and I turned around and Ryan Gosling was looking at me, and his eyes were so blue that I just fell over. I just drowned in his eyes.”

He also heralded the blockbuster film for its "most kind, empathetic set I've ever been on."

“We played So Solid Crew and all these old-school garage tunes,” Gatwa said, “and then we got to Magic Mike and all screamed our faces off at the incredible dancers. Then we all went to [London nightclub] The Box…The group chat the next day was lit," Gatwa gushed.

On Gosling's part, The Notebook actor is just as smitten with Ncuti.

"I'm such a big fan of [him], he's the coolest," he shared in an episode of The One show with hosts Alex Scott and Roman Kemp.

“Him playing Doctor Who is the most exciting thing that’s happening right now. I’m here for it,” he expressed his excitement over the long-running BBC show having its first Black Doctor.