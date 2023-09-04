Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's date night at Beyoncé's concert in L.A

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, transformed night one of Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour in Los Angeles into a delightful date night experience.



On Friday, the royal couple joined the ranks of star-studded guests at Queen Bey's performance at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Accompanying them were Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, and Meghan's close friend and former Suits co-star, Abigail Spencer, as they enjoyed the concert from one of the VIP boxes.

In keeping with the event's silver-themed dress code inspired by Beyoncé, Meghan, donned a white top paired with a silver sequin-adorned bodycon skirt.

Prince Harry adhered to the color scheme by sporting white pants and a grey blazer for the occasion.

Videos captured by onlookers showcased Meghan and Harry's close connection as they danced to tunes like 1+1 and Love on Top.

However, stealing the spotlight was Meghan's mother, Doria, who was actively engaged, singing, and dancing throughout the concert.

Prince Harry was observed rising from his seat to join his wife, Meghan Markle, in a dance when Beyoncé began performing Cuff It.

An eyewitness shared that the Duke of Sussex exhibited tenderness towards Meghan during their outing, with moments of public displays of affection that included hugging and slow dancing.



