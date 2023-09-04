Metallica Postpones Sunday Concert In Arizona Because THIS

Metallica postponed Sunday’s concert because of some serious reasons.



Metallica's scheduled performance tonight in Arizona has been postponed after lead singer James Hetfield tested positive for COVID-19.

The band has changed the date of their second night's performance at Glendale's State Farm Stadium to September 9.

“We’re extremely disappointed and regret any inconvenience this has caused you. We look forward to returning to complete the M72 No Repeat Weekend in Glendale next Saturday,” the band said in a statement, noting that “Covid has caught up with James Hetfield.”

On their M72 tour, Metallica usually plays two shows in each city.

According to The Arizona Republic, Metallica has been performing 16 songs per night on its current U.S. tour, with Master of Puppets serving as the set's finale after Seek & Destroy.

According to the media, Master of Puppets was absent from the 14-song performance performed for Glendale audience members on Friday night. On Saturday, they subsequently made Hetfield's ailment public.