My Fault star Gabriel Guevara arrested over sexual assault charges

Gabriel Guevara is best known for starring in Amazon Prime's My Fault

Spanis actor Gabriel Guevara has been detained over charges of sexual assault during his appearance at the Venice Film Festival.

The 22-year-old actor arrived at the Lido earlier this week to receive an award called the Filming Italy prize at the event, where he was taken into custody in the wake of an international warrant out on him in France.

Venice daily La Nuova Venezia was the first to report the news about the incident, which occurred on Saturday, Sep. 2.

Guevara will be deported shortly after the Venice Court of Appeals rules on the actor’s case. He is currently being held in protective custody.

The nature of the charges against him is unclear, however, he has been accused of sexual assault.

The film festival released a statement following Guevara’s arrest, clarifying that his “presence in Venice was not linked to any events or productions related to the 80th Venice International Film Festival.​”

Guevara is best known internationally for starring in Amazon Prime’s teen film, My Fault, adapted from a Wattpad novel of the same name, released earlier this year

Besides his latest project, the actor has starred in various Spanish films and series.