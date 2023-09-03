Katie Price's mom Amy faced harrowing possibility of losing her life

Katie Price's mother Amy's life hung in the balance while en route to a crucial organ transplant, which became imperiled due to road blockades by climate activists.

At that critical juncture, with only a two-week window for survival, Amy faced the harrowing possibility of losing her life, as organ transplant recipients must reach the hospital within three hours.

The incident occurred as protesters from Just Stop Oil staged a demonstration on the M25, obstructing the path to the hospital. Amy, who had been battling the debilitating lung condition idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, had mere weeks left to secure a lung donor.

Speaking on the Private Parts podcast, she said: 'Mum had two weeks left to live at the time. She found a donor. She was waiting five years for a lung.

'It was the day all the oil protesters were on the M25 and you have three hours to get to hospital otherwise you can't have the donor [organ].

'So they had to get an ambulance. When they were on the motorway, they didn't realise!'

However, Katie went on to add that a heroic ambulance driver went on to save the day by cutting through to make sure she got to the hospital on time.

She said: 'They had to go up the hard shoulder, and get an ambulance to get through it, because if you're not there you lose it [the lung].'

Earlier this week, Katie was slammed by fans for vaping on her podcast despite her influence on young people and her mother's incurable lung condition