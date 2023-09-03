Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson melts hearts with his heartwarming gesture for wife

Dwayne The Rock Johnson and his wife Lauren Hashian stepped out for dinner at Catch Steak in West Hollywood on a Saturday night.

The 51-year-old wrestler-turned-actor showcased his style in a cream short-sleeved top paired with cream trousers, highlighting his well-built biceps and toned physique.

Lauren, who unfortunately had an injury and was using crutches, appeared to be in good spirits despite her foot cast.

She wore a stunning dress adorned with sparkly embellishments and kept things comfortable with flat sandals, securing her hair in a low ponytail. Dwayne graciously carried her handbag.

While the reason for Lauren's injury remains unknown, the couple appeared to relish their romantic dinner date despite the setback.

Dwayne and Lauren, who first met in 2006, officially tied the knot in August 2019 after welcoming daughters Jasmine, seven, and Tiana, five.

The Rock also shares 22-year-old Ava Raine with his ex-wife Dany Garcia, 54, who he divorced in 2008.