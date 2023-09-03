Kanye West appears in high spirits since indecent exposure scandal

Kanye West has made his first appearance since the indecent exposure incident, joining 'wife' Bianca Censori on a boat in Italy.

This comes after he garnered attention for exposing his bare buttocks in front of onlookers. Images from earlier this week showed the 46-year-old American rapper sitting at the rear of a river taxi while his 28-year-old wife rested her head on his lap.

The incident sparked outrage online, with many arguing that his display should be considered 'public indecency' and result in fines.

During his most recent appearance, Kanye West stirred up attention once again as he was seen with his entourage at the Premium Services private terminal at Dublin Airport.

The Off The Grid artist boarded a private plane to attend the Electric Picnic Festival, where his friend Steve Lacy, aged 25, was performing. The festival featured a headline performance by Billie Eilish on Friday.

In a photograph, the Grammy-winning artist was pictured embracing Steve Lacy while wearing a black jacket and pants.

To maintain a low profile at the event, Kanye had his head covered with what appeared to be a scarf, where approximately 50,000 music enthusiasts had gathered in Ireland.