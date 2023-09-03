Iran sentences two female journalists for 'conspiracy' and 'collusion'

A woman looks at a picture of Iranian reporters Niloufar Hamedi (left) and Elahe Mohammadi posted on Twitter, in Nicosia on November 2, 2022. —AFP

Iran has sentenced two female journalists, Negin Bagheri and Elnaz Mohammadi, to a three-year partly suspended prison term for alleged "conspiracy" and "collusion."

As reported by local media on Sunday, the journalists will serve a portion of their sentences, equating to approximately one-fortieth of the term, which amounts to less than a month in prison.

The remaining part of the sentence is suspended for five years, during which they are mandated to undergo "professional ethics training" and are prohibited from leaving the country.

Their lawyer, Amir Raisian, provided these details to the reformist Ham Mihan daily newspaper, where Elnaz Mohammadi is employed.

However, the specific allegations against these journalists were not detailed in the report, leaving many questions unanswered about the nature of their supposed "conspiracy" and "collusion."

This sentencing follows a distressing pattern in Iran, where journalists face increasing challenges and dangers in carrying out their work. Elnaz Mohammadi's sister, Elahe, who also works for Ham Mihan, has been imprisoned since September 2022 for her reporting on the funeral of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd who tragically died in police custody.

Amini's death led to widespread nationwide protests as she was arrested for an alleged violation of the Islamic Republic's dress code.

The 2022 demonstrations resulted in significant casualties, including numerous deaths and thousands of arrests. Officials labelled these protests as "foreign-instigated 'riots,'" and seven men have been executed in protest-related cases, involving violence against security forces.

Notably, rights groups based outside Iran have reported numerous arrests ahead of the anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death. This ongoing suppression of journalists and the media raises concerns about freedom of the press within the country.

Additionally, it was reported last month that Iranian authorities have either detained or questioned over 90 journalists since the protests in 2022.

The recent rearrest of journalist Nazila Maroufian, who had previously been released on bail after defying Iran's strict dress code, further exemplifies the country's restrictive stance on press freedom.

These developments underscore the challenges faced by journalists in Iran and the urgent need to protect the fundamental right to freedom of the press.