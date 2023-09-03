Demi Moore available '24/7' for ex Bruce Willis as actor's health declines

Demi Moore has remained close to Bruce Willis as he struggles with dementia

Demi Moore is more than willing to 'drop everything' for her ex-husband Bruce Willis, who is currently battling dementia.

A source told OK!, that the actress has remained by Willis' side while his health declined.

"Demi has been a rock for Bruce," the source said.

The insider added that Moore also told Emma Heming Willis, Bruce’s current wife, that she would be available around the clock to ensure that he remained as comfortable as possible.

"She’s told him and Emma that she’s there for him 24/7 during this illness."

"If he takes a bad turn, she’ll drop everything to be by his side," the insider dished.

While Demi and Bruce married in 1987 and divorced in 2000, they remained good friends with the former couple sharing three daughters, Tallulah, Scout and Rumer Willis.

Despite the two not longer being together the source said that "her love for him will never change,” a source shared.

"He’s a part of her," the source added.

This comes after the family gave an update on the action star’s health, sharing that he was finally given a proper diagnosis.

It emerged that the actor was suffering from frontotemporal dementia which presents its own set of challenges for the actor.

"Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," the devastating announcement read.