Prince Harry ready to be shunned by King Charles upon UK return

According to reports, Prince Harry will return to the UK this week but will not have a family reunion.



While the Duke of Sussex will be heading back to the UK for the annual WellChild awards - a charity he has been a sponsor of for 15 years - his relatives are not expected to participate. King Charles, according to sources, has "no time" for his youngest son, while his older brother, Prince William, hasn't talked to him in months.

It is believed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not invited to the annual summer event in Balmoral hosted by the Royal Family, likely due to their public conflicts with family members.

A palace insider tells The Mail on Sunday that King Charles simply has "no time in the diary" during the hurried trip home. It remains to be seen whether Harry will interact with any of his other family members while returning on home ground, or whether he will use any of the royal accommodations after handing over the keys to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Meghan is not expected to attend the event in the UK.

In Harry's media work with Netflix and his biography Spare, the family's connection was severely strained. And his most recent album, Heart of Invictus, appears to be another dig at the Firm. The prince discusses his mother's death in a talk on the five-part docu-series.

He asserted in the production that he had "no support structure" in place following Princess Diana's death when he was just 12 years old.

He said: "The biggest struggle for me was no one around me really could help. I didn't have that support structure, that network, or that expert advice to identify what was actually going on with me."

Meanwhile, Harry was seen having a good time with his wife and mother-in-law at a Beyoncé concert on Friday.

Beyoncé, 41, took the stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Friday for the first of three gigs of her Renaissance World Tour. Meghan Markle, 42, and Prince Harry, 38, were spotted in the crowd.