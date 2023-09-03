Kelly Ripa escapes wardrobe malfunction during live show

Kelly Ripa has almost had another incident on her morning show. Ripa, 52, fought to keep her garment intact during a recent Live session.

Kelly and her husband and co-host Mark Consuelos, 52, were accompanied by Monica Mangin for the show's Back to School part on Friday.

Monica provided advice to assist parents and children in preparing for the new school year. The first suggestion from the expert was for parents to take a "meditation moment."

Monica, Kelly, and Mark sat on separate pillows as the co-host of the guest section described what she meant.

"Meditation can really help your kids. Whether you have smaller kids and you sit and do it with them, or even your older kids," Monica outlined.

"When they're [older kids] are on the school bus, they can listen to something, they can do a walking meditation."

Monica confidently provided the morning show hosts with a list of online resources for parents to find meditations and emphasized their numerous benefits, before prompting the hosts to join in.

Kelly took charge and firmly held her dress in place to prevent any potential wardrobe malfunctions while standing.

"Now we're gonna get up in our lady dresses, and try not to flash the audience," she said.

Kelly and Monica both were wearing dresses.

Kelly Ripa dress malfunction history:

During a Live episode in early July, Kelly and Mark discussed the importance of having a sense of humor, but Kelly experienced a wardrobe malfunction.

"I know a lot of smart people with no sense of humor," Kelly told Mark.

"Correct," Mark said.

"And you just can't get over it," Kelly continued.

Kelly found herself pulling at the neckline of her dress.

She was dressed in a bright yellow, low-cut dress.

Kelly had to squirm and reposition the TV star's mic, which was fastened to her neck.

"You know who I'm talking about," she said as she looked down and tried to reattach her mic.

After discreetly finishing, she securely attached her mic and the conversation resumed.