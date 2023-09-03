Stormzy anticipating long-term future with Maya Jama after rekindling romance

Maya Jama and Stormzy were recently spotted enjoying Greece getaway

Stormzy is determined to commit to Maya Jama for life.

The loved-up couple recently sent the internet into a buzz after rekindling romance four years after their breakup.

Stormzy and Maya confirmed the status of their relationship a few weeks ago after they were spotted enjoying a romantic getaway to Greece.

This time around, however, the British rapper is not letting Jama slip.

According to The Sun, Stormzy is well aware of his fortune about having the Love Island host get back with him, and “he’s determined not to lose her again,” shared a source.

“He wants to make her his wifey for lifey,” they continued. “He's telling his mates this is it for him now, he's found the one.”

“Stormzy is really open about wanting to settle down and have kids one day, and he knows Maya is 'The One',” the insider added.

The outlet previously divulged the twosome had been back together for nearly a year now, owing to their private rendezvous in an extra special VIP area in Germany.

It is understood that it was the Hide & Seek rapper’s mother, who played matchmaker and “motivated him to make amends” with the television personality.

Stormzy and Maya previously dated for four years before splitting in 2019.