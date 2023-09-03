Jake Gyllenhaal, 42, ready to take the next step with beau Jeanne Cadieu, 27

Jake Gyllenhaal have been dating Jeanne Cadieu for five years

Jake Gyllenhaal is open to the idea of starting a family of his own with his girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu.

The Prisoners star appeared in an interview to promote his first children’s book, The Secret Society of Aunts and Uncles, where he gushed about being a doting uncle to his nieces Ramona, 16, and Gloria, 11, noting he wouldn’t mind having kids like them.

“I would love to have a family, and if it's anything like the family that my sister's raised and has cultivated, I would be proud,” he shared, referring to his older sister Maggie Gyllenhaal and her husband Pete Sarsgaard.

However, when it comes to his relationship with Cadieu, 27, Gyllenhaal, 42, is keeping cards close to his chest.

“It’s a wonderful relationship,” the actor gushed. “We are private, but I guess we are who we are. We're just living our lives. We always have.”

And though he is impressed by the public’s interest in the romance, Gyllenhaal insisted, “what’s ours is ours.”

The Nightcrawler star was first linked to Cadieu in late 2018, and the pair has largely kept out of the public eyes, except for their first red-carpet appearance in 2021.

Earlier this year, Gyllenhaal raved about his relationship, saying, “In a lot of ways, we’re family. I feel so at ease.”