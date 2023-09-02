Jonathan Van Ness shares how adopted pups bring joy and bonding to marriage

Jonathan Van Ness credits his rescue dogs for strengthening his marital bliss.

Jonathan Van Ness shines whether he's making a profound impact on lives through his role on Queer Eye or captivating audiences during his "Fun & Slutty" tour.

As a best-selling author, he consistently emphasizes the significance of nurturing pockets of happiness to promote self-care.

In the rare moments when he can unwind and recharge amidst the Texas tranquility, Van Ness, who identifies as non-binary and embraces he/she/they pronouns, discovers solace and boundless love in the company of his rescue dogs.

In an exclusive conversation with The Messenger, as part of his partnership with AutoTrader on National Dog Day, which fell on August 26, he expressed, "I don't have kids, and they're family to me."

Van Ness's connection with his beloved canine companions runs deep, as they provide him with a profound sense of purpose.

"They rely on us for so much," he shared thoughtfully, "and I think when another creature is relying on me for something, it just helps you get out of your own head and it helps you show up for someone else."

Even during moments when life doesn't quite feel like the upbeat lyrics of a Kelly Clarkson song, Jonathan Van Ness discovers an abundance of joy in the company of his cherished four-legged companions.

The beloved TV personality and performer opened up about the role his dogs play in brightening his days.

"There are certain days, and I'm just in a bad mood, believe it or not," he shared.

"Once you've fed your dogs and spent that time with them in the morning, you're just ready for your day. You just feel better."



