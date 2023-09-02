Britney Spears saddles up for horseback riding amid Sam Asghari allegations

Britney Spears enjoyed horseback riding in the scorching desert heat this Friday and it became so unbearable that she decided to remove her top.



She shared a video of her carefree horse ride while topless with her impressive Instagram following of over 42 million.

However, she included only footage taken from the back, ensuring she did not fall afoul of any of the website's Community Guidelines.

'I had to take my top off in the f***ing desert !!!' the Oops!...I Did It Again singer blared in her caption. 'I should have gone naked !!!'

Her flesh-flashing ride comes after the 41-year-old pop act happily revealed a new snake tattoo that she recently got on her back and showed snippets of the process in an Instagram video shared on Friday.

The Baby One More Time hitmaker — recently unfollowed by her estranged husband Sam Asghari — captioned the latest clip by simply adding a snake emoji amid her nasty divorce from the actor, 29.

According to the source, “Sam really didn’t like her hanging out with other men.”

Britney's interactions with her manager, Cade Hudson, were complicated and unacceptable for her ex-husband.