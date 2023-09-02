Family source reveals Kate Moss and her half-sister Lottie 'are no longer close'

According to a family source who spoke to MailOnline, Kate Moss and her half-sister Lottie are no longer as close as they once were.

The family member acknowledged that their once-tight sibling bond has noticeably weakened, stating, "There was a time when they were a lot closer."

However, they emphasized that discussing the sisters' sentiments for each other publicly is not their intention. Instead, any issues should be addressed privately within the family.

It comes after Lottie - who followed her older sister into a modelling career - grew emotional while discussing her relationship with the fashion legend on Celebs Go Dating.

Speaking to the show's new sex guru Dr Tara Suwinyattichaiporn about her half-sister, 49, she revealed they have been 'constantly compared' which led to feelings of abandonment and a reluctance to show 'the real Lottie'.

These comments come just weeks after Lottie similarly revealed: "Me and my sister have never been close. There is a big age gap. She doesn’t have to want to have a relationship with me. When I was younger, I couldn’t understand it."