Queen Camilla broke royal protocol for Meghan Markle despite alleged ‘feud’

There had been some rumours of tension between Meghan Markle and now-Queen Camilla after an incident that occurred after visiting the London’s National Theatre in March 2020.

The Duchess of Sussex was pictured during a trip to London's National Theatre as part of her role as patron and the same day Camilla had delivered a long-planned speech on domestic violence.

Per reports by Daily Star, The Firm had advised the former Suits actress not to publish the images on the same day as it may ‘overshadow’ Camilla.

However, refusing to heed the suggestion, Meghan posted the images which left Camilla ‘furious’ and sparked a ‘war’ between the two.

An insider at the time told Daily Star that Meghan was accused of trying to “steal Camilla’s limelight” with the now-Queen “very upset.” They added that senior royals had also asked Meghan to delay the release so she didn’t “overshadow” but she “refused to listen.”

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe shared that it’s understandable why the now-Queen would be ‘miffed.’

However, claims of feud have been countered with some experts sharing that the Sussexes have not always had bad ties with the Royals.

In Andrew Morton's book, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, the author claims that Camilla used secret codes and subtle signals to show how much affection she had for Harry's wife, Meghan Markle. She added that Camilla would extend gestures to Meghan to show she had been ‘accepted’ in the family.

Camilla had allegedly broken a royal protocol to hold hands with Meghan and kiss her goodbye at a public event to honour King Charles’ 70th birthday in 2018.

Morton said, that this “rare royal gesture was a sign of how quickly the American actor had been accepted and treated with genuine affection by the Royal Family.”