Amanda Seyfried opens up about her ‘beauty disaster’ in High School

Amanda Seyfried has recently opened up about biggest beauty disaster which happened during her high school days.

In a new interview with Glamour, the Mamma Mia! star was asked about her “beauty fail” experience while she was currently busy promoting Lancôme x Louvre as its brand ambassador.

Amanda recalled, “I egregiously overplucked my eyebrows in high school for them never to return in full.”

The Dropout star however admitted that she doesn’t experiment with her eyebrows after that incident.

Amanda also called one beauty rule as absolutely weird and that’s “supergluing your eyebrows”.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Mean Girls actress also addressed her go-to beauty products for styling her brows.

“Lancôme’s Brow Define pencil – my brows are also just a little bit too blonde to see sometimes. Highlighting and appreciating the features I already have is the key,” added Amanda.

Meanwhile, the Dear John actress isn’t the first one to confess making beauty blunders to their eyebrows.

Earlier this week, speaking to InStyle, Charlize Theron mentioned that the “thin eyebrows” in the 90s was one beauty trends that she “regrets the most” doing it.

In April, Kylie Jenner also discussed about beauty mishap in an interview with Vogue, explaining, “I just had to do this campaign shoot and they wanted bleached brows, so Ariel, I think, just left the bleach on for too long and my eyebrows fell off.”