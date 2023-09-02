Prince Harry mocked for his 'forced' appearance with Meghan at Beyonce’s concert

Prince Harry sparked reactions from royal fans with his "forced" appearance with Meghan Markle at Beyonce’s Renaissance world tour show in Los Angeles on Friday nigh.

Fans and critics could not stop commenting on the outcast royal's angry-man look at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California during his first public appearance with Meghan since his return from Asian trip amid split rumours.

Meghan Markle was seen dancing to Beyonce's song, while Harry looked out of form at the event.

Harry's seriousness at the music gig also left some of his well-wishers in shock, who believe Harry was not full of himself, claiming Meghan appeared guarding him again during the date night.



Reacting to Harry's appearance, one fan wrote: "Harry was not full of himself."

Another asked: "Was he "forced" to attend the gig by his wife Meghan Markle?"

Prince Harry, who's set to visit the UK and Germany next month, has also been advised to be less guarded by his wife Meghan Markle as he looks more himself without the Duchess, according to some fans and experts.

Harry was all smiles, carefree and full of confidence at ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition earlier this month in Tokyo without his wife Meghan.

However, Meghan looked stunning as she rocked silver sequined pencil skirt while her mother Ragland was also all smiles in a silver satin blouse.

The Duke looked dashing in light grey, blazer to match the colour scheme to pay birthday tribute to the singer as Beyoncé had requested her fans: "My birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the show."

Meanwhile, few of harry and Meghan's critics called the US-based couple's latest stunt a reaction to the royal family's snub to the Sussexes as King Charles did not invite them at Balmoral to mark the Queen Elizabeth's first death anniversary.

