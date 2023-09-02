Robbie Williams recalls embracing moments onstage: 'I retained my composure'

Robbie Williams looks back at a mortifying moment onstage and talks about a time when he believed he was ready to fart on stage but it "didn't remain just a fart."



The 49-year-old Angels singer revealed in a shocking Instagram post this week how he once peed on stage while playing with his band Take That.

Williams claimed that he got "horrendous" food sickness that "felt like death" while on a reunion tour with the British pop band. Williams posted the statement with the cartoon, "sometimes your favourite artists fart on stage."

His ailment was so severe that the band was forced to "cancel a show in Denmark because of it," according to Williams. Take That cancelled a concert in Denmark in 2011 due to Williams getting "violently ill" from food poisoning, according to NME.

"Anyway, A few days later we were playing at the Ajax stadium in Amsterdam," Williams wrote. "Still not anywhere near well enough I ventured to the stage. I was in the precarious position of not being able to ‘trust a fart.' Which was unfortunate because that’s what I needed to do during my opening song. Let me entertain you."

"As I’m sure you can imagine it didn’t remain just a fart. But ever the pro I retained my composure and committed to the performance 100%."

Footage from the July 2011 event shows the group playing well above the audience, with Williams maintaining his cool during the group's intro song.

"Because of the picture I’ve just painted I’m sure you have questions. But let’s just let sleeping logs lie for now," Williams added.

"A gig parp any other time can be liberating.... This has got me thinking -Which performer springs to mind as a Performing Parper? A ,P.P. I want two answers. The performer and the song you imagine them doing it to. And the other answer is for someone you think has never farted on stage ever."