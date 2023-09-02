'How I Met Your Father' canceled after two seasons

Hulu pulls the plug: 'How I Met Your Father' canceled after 2 seasons.

How I Met Your Father sequel series on Hulu is canceled after only two seasons.

This announcement follows closely on the heels of the Season 2 finale, leaving fans with unanswered questions about the titular mystery.



How I Met Your Father picked up the narrative eight years after the events of the original How I Met Your Mother finale.

The series introduced a new friend group, featuring characters portrayed by Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma.

Unlike its predecessor, the show told the story from the perspective of a 58-year-old Sophie, played by Kim Cattrall from Se* and the City.

Interestingly, the pilot episode had already revealed that Sophie had met the dad, setting a different tone from the original series.

Additionally, the closing scene introduced a secondary mystery, unveiling that Val and Charlie, who had parted ways in Season 1 due to differing views on having children, eventually welcomed a son named Alex into their lives.



