King Charles was 'disappointed' at Prince Harry's birth: 'Thought it'd be a girl'

King Charles was disappointed following the birth of Prince Harry, as he had expected the baby to be a girl.



In the latest released unheard tapes of the late Princess Diana, which she recorded in the ‘90s for her biographer Andrew Morton, the mother of two claimed the then-Prince of Wales was not pleased over the birth of their youngest son.

According to Diana, Charles expressed his disappointment to her mother Frances Shand Kydd at Harry’s christening in 1984, saying, “We're so disappointed, we thought it would be a girl.”

Frances “snapped his head off” and reminded the royal to be grateful and realize that he is “lucky to have a child.”

Diana revealed Charles stopped talking to her mother following the exchange. “Ever since that day, the shutters have come down. That's what he does when he gets somebody answering back at him,” she said in the audio.

The leaked audio is set to be aired in an upcoming documentary on Disney+ early next year.

The film will be a follow-up to the 2017 production Diana: In Her Own Words, and was first announced on the U.S. daytime show, Good Morning America.

Tom Jennings, producer of the 2017 as well as the upcoming one explained to ABC: “When the first film came out, people were blown away because they had not heard Diana talk like this before.”

He continued: “It's a style of storytelling that is very difficult to do but I think it is the closest thing to the truth that you can get because nothing gets in your way.

“It is important as part of Diana's legacy to allow more of those tapes to be heard,” added Jennings.