Whitney Port and Tim Rosenman reunite in public amid controversy over weight comments

Tim Rosenman clarifies weight comments about wife Whitney Port amid public scrutiny.

Whitney Port and her husband Tim Rosenman were recently spotted together in Los Angeles for the first time since Rosenman made headlines with his remarks about her weight.

The couple enjoyed a leisurely walk through the city streets, maintaining a close bond during their outing.



Whitney Port donned a baggy white sweatshirt paired with form-fitting black leggings with calf-length white socks and sneakers featuring eye-catching red laces.

On a recent episode of her podcast, With Whit, Rosenman addressed the controversy surrounding his comments about his spouse's weight.

He clarified that his initial concerns stemmed from an aesthetic perspective, as he believed she was "too thin" and thought that gaining some weight could enhance her attractiveness.

Acknowledging the potential backlash, Tim Rosenman expressed that discussing this topic on the podcast could "open him up to being an a**hole."

However, he reiterated that his concerns were rooted in an aesthetic viewpoint, stating, "I personally prefer you with another 10 to 15 pounds... from a looks point of view."

He also acknowledged that this perspective might be considered controversial, saying, "maybe that's f****d up."

Whitney Port chimed in, mentioning that the attention surrounding her weight and her comments had been blown out of proportion.

She admitted that speaking about it on her podcast had invited a wide range of opinions.

Tim Rosenman aimed to provide a more nuanced understanding of his remarks and the context in which they were made, seeking to clarify his intentions amid the ongoing public scrutiny.