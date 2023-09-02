Carl Radke ended engagement with Lindsay Hubbard 'on camera': 'It's all so raw'

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard first met on Summer House Season 1

Lindsay Hubbard is struggling to cope with the demise of her relationship with Carl Radke.

According to reports, Hubbard was “blindsided” after her Summer House co-star called off their engagement only two months before their wedding.

Speaking to Us Weekly, a source revealed, “It’s all so raw. The dust hasn’t settled with it yet.” Adding that Radke was too mean to “call off the wedding on camera.”

“A normal person who loves someone wouldn’t break up with someone they love on camera,” the source insisted.

“No matter how many problems you may have, you don’t do something like that on camera for the world to see their reaction,” they continued.

Hubbard and Radke were set to wed in November before the latter decided against spending the rest of his life together with the publicist.

“Carl told Lindsay he couldn’t move forward with the wedding,” a source told Entertainment Tonight earlier this week.

The twosome first met on the set of the reality show during Season 1 in 2016.

Hubbard confirmed their romance in 2022.

Speaking to People last month, the television personality gushed about her then-impending wedding to Radke, saying, “It’s so sweet to see Carl as we keep checking to-dos off of our list.”

“We are literally three months away at this point, and it’s going to go by so fast,” she added.