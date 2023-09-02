Nelly Furtado, Timbaland, and Justin Timberlake reunite for new track 'Keep Going Up'

Nelly Furtado, Timbaland, and Justin Timberlake reunite for new track

Nelly Furtado, Timbaland, and Justin Timberlake, who last collaborated on the 2007 hit Give It To Me, have emerged from the recording studio with a brand-new track.

The trio delighted fans by announcing the release of their latest single, Keep Going Up, on Friday.



Nelly Furtado, now 44 years old, eagerly shared the news on her Instagram account, saying, "It’s here... Keep Going Up! Now available everywhere @timbaland @justintimberlake."

Both Timbaland and the former boy band sensation, now 42, echoed her excitement by sharing the track on their own social media accounts, accompanied by the caption 'KEEP GOING' along with arrow and rocket ship emojis.

The release of the track came complete with a visualizer that offered glimpses of the artists working together in the studio.

The YouTube comments section of the music video was filled with elation, with one fan expressing the sentiment of many, saying, "This is fantastic. Never thought I'd hear another song with all of them again. Got me feeling like a teen again."

Another fan chimed in with, "Honestly, this is what my inner teen needed. I still play all of the old songs on REPEAT."

The nostalgia was palpable, with a YouTube user commenting, "Hearing these 3 icons together again feels like the 2000s all over again, you guys came to save the industry."







