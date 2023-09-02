TikTok star Mahek Bukhari and mother jailed for life for double murder

Mahek Bukhari (left) and her mother Ansreen. LEICESTERSHIRE POLICE

Social media influencer Mahek Bukhari and her mother, Ansreen Bukhari, have been handed life sentences for their roles in a chilling double murder.

The victims, Saqib Hussain and Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21, lost their lives in a high-speed car crash orchestrated by the Bukharis. The motive behind this gruesome act was a twisted mix of love, obsession, and extortion.

The court revealed that Saqib Hussain had threatened to expose an affair he had with Ansreen, leading to a deadly chain of events.

The Bukharis lured Saqib to a Tesco car park, promising to return £3,000 he'd spent on Ansreen during their relationship. Their real intention was to seize Saqib's phone, which they believed held explicit images of Ansreen that he'd threatened to reveal.

Saqib and his friend Hashim were ambushed by a masked gang, recruited by the Bukharis. They were chased at speeds reaching 90mph along the A46 before crashing into a tree, engulfing their car in flames.



Judge Timothy Spencer KC described this case as a tale of "love, obsession, and extortion" that ultimately resulted in "cold-blooded murder." He also stressed the role of social media, particularly TikTok and Instagram, in Mahek Bukhari's life, where she had amassed a large following by sharing beauty and fashion tips.

Addressing Mahek, the judge said, "Your pursuit of fame as an influencer has made you self-obsessed, blinding you to the consequences of your actions on others."

The judge also noted Ansreen's attraction to the glamour associated with her daughter's social media career, which was far removed from her role as a mother and housewife.

Sikandar Hayat, Hashim's father, called his son "innocent" and questioned why the defendants didn't seek help for the victims after the crash.

The trial featured a chilling 999 call made by Saqib Hussain just moments before the fatal crash, where he reported being pursued by masked individuals who were trying to force him off the road. The call ended with a scream, leaving a lasting impact on the court.

In addition to Mahek and Ansreen Bukhari, fellow defendants Rekan Karwan, 29, and Raees Jamal, 23, were also sentenced for their roles in the murders. Jamal was already serving time for rape.