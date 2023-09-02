Tom Holland showers love on 'birthday girl' Zendaya as she turns 27

Tom Holland and Zendaya began dating in 2021

Tom Holland and Zendaya are keeping up the tradition of heartfelt birthday tributes for one another.

The Crowded Room star took to Instagram Friday to wish his ladylove a happy 27th birthday, accompanied by a pair of unseen photos.

"My birthday girl," wrote Holland over the first snap in his Story, featuring the Euphoria star sporting snorkeling gear and giddily posing at the camera.

The second image was captioned with three heart-eye emojis, which showed Zendaya walking two dogs during their stroll in the forest.

Tom and Zendaya began dating sometime around 2021, after first meeting on the set of 2016’s Spiderman: Homecoming.

The couple has largely kept their relationship out of the public eye, besides their loved-up red-carpet appearances and birthday posts on social media.

In a recent interview with Elle, the Nickelodeon star opened up about the repercussions of dating the actor.

"Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public," Zendaya said. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love."

"But also, I do have control over what I choose to share," she continued. "It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist."

The actress added, "You can’t hide. That’s not fun either. I am navigating it more than ever now."