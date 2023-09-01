Kelsea Ballerini shares PDA with Chase Stokes at Venice Film Festival Party

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes recently got caught getting close in Italy.



At the Venice Film Festival gala hosted by Variety and the Golden Globes on Thursday, August 31, the duo, who had been linked since January, were pictured together.

Ballerini, 29, gave Stokes, 30, a peck on the cheek in images obtained by Daily Mail, and in another, she stood with her arms around him.

For the occasion, the pair harmonized their black attire. Ballerini looked sophisticated in a plunging strapless Yves Saint Laurent dress with a matching neck scarf, while Stokes looked dapper in a double-breasted suit with a white shirt underneath and glasses.

Ballerini was married to Morgan Evans for nearly five years before she started dating Stokes.

Three months after announcing their separation, the ex-couple formalized their divorce, according to a November 2022 Us Weekly report. After dating Madelyn Cline for more than a year, Stokes and his Outer Banks co-star parted ways in October 2021.

Stokes praised Ballerini for her six-song EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, which she released in February and which is about her divorce.

“So proud of you, your heart & your beautiful soul. Congrats kels," he said next to a picture of the two that was posted to his Instagram Story at the time. “Rolling up the welcome mat now streaming.”