Elizabeth Olsen spills why she wants variation of other characters in her career

Elizabeth Olsen has recently spilled why she needs variation of characters in her life after working for four years in the Marvel films.



While speaking to The Times of London, Elizabeth said she was tired of playing Scarlet Witch in WandaVision and Doctor Strange over the past years, which is why, she took different character in Love and Death movie.

“I’m trying to figure out… Because, specifically in the last four years, my output has been Marvel,” stated the actress.

Elizabeth continued, “I don’t want… it’s not that I don’t want to be associated as just this character. But I really feel like I need to be building other parts back up for balance.”

“I so much want to do films right now. And I hope some of them come together in the way I feel like they can. But yeah, that’s something that I need. I just need other characters in my life. There’s no longevity in one character,” added the actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Elizabeth told the outlet, “Wind River and Ingrid Goes West were films that I was very proud to have selected and they were so different and you can’t compare them. So, I just want more of that in my life just because I get satisfaction from the variation.”