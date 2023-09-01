Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker welcome their first child together?

File Footage

Travis Barker has left fans guessing about his and wife Kourtney Kardashian's first child's arrival with his emergency return to home in America while on tour with his band Blink-182.



Musician Barker, who is married to Kim Kardashian's elder sister Kourtney, has returned home to the United States mid-tour due to a family emergency and fans have flocked to social media to share their well wishes to the couple.

Barker's band have also postponed their UK tour dates which were set to start in Glasgow on September 1.

Before jetting off to the US, Kourtney's husband took to his Instagram Story to share a picture of a prayer room, leaving fans guessing about new addition to the family.

Blink-182's official X account (formerly known as Twitter) also shared a message to their fans about the sudden news, stating: "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."



It is not yet known who the family emergency concerns, but excited fans on X could not stop sending out well wishes to the stars in reaction to the post, One fan posted: "Sending all my good vibes and prayers to [Travis Barker] [praying hands emoji] a real down to earth and awesome dude with a good heart, hope everything gets well."



Some other said they were "sending love and prayers" while some simply posted that they wished "all is well".

"Hey [Travis Barker]. Us [Blink-182] fans will be praying for you. Hope the family, your dad and new baby on the way, are all ok. Bless you man," with the hashtag "blessed", wrote another fan.



A large number of fans have also expressed their concerns and prayed for both Kourtney and the baby's wellbeing.



Kourtney's sister Khloe has also turned to Instagram to share two Story posts about praying, which may be aimed towards her brother-in-law Travis. One urged people to "teach their children to pray," while the second asked God to "protect her and her loved ones from all evil".



Kourtney, 44, has recently delighted fans by announced the exciting news that she and her husband Barker, 47, are expecting their first baby together. The Poosh founder, who's expecting a baby boy with barker, shared the sex of her baby just days after announcing her pregnancy.



Now fans are waiting to hear a good news from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.