Amanda Holden ignores Andrew Tate's remarks: 'Why give him oxygen’?

Amanda Holden has finally addressed Andrew Tate's criticism of her provocative photos. She disclosed that despite the urge to respond, she opted not to retaliate.

Back in July, the 52-year-old Heart FM presenter shared a steamy picture of herself under a poolside shower in a seductive black bikini on her Twitter, which drew a reprehensible reaction from Andrew Tate, a former Big Brother contestant known for his controversial views on masculinity.

Replying to Amanda's tweet featuring her snap, Tate, 36, who is currently under house arrest in Bucharest over sex trafficking charges wrote: 'You are a wife and a mother and you're far past a teenager. There is no need for this post.'

In an interview with The Telegraph, the TV and radio star, who is mother to Lexi, 17, and Hollie, 11, with husband Chris Hughes, said: 'Honestly, I had another shot of me in a bikini with just a close-up of my bum...

'I was tempted to post with the caption: “Kiss my 52-year-old a**e,”' But you just know something like that’s going to go on and on – in the end, why give him the oxygen?’

Amanda previously received a whopping 235 Ofcom complaints during the 2020 series of the UK talent show by wearing a deeply plunging gown.

Asked if she would cover up Amanda said: 'Absolutely not! I will always listen to myself first because I dress for me – nobody else.