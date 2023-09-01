Meghan Markle landed 'in trouble' after shaking up Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle seemingly gave Queen Elizabeth a shock after deciding to pull a political move

Meghan Markle once landed in deep trouble after the Duchess of Sussex broke one important rule while out in a public appearance.

During her 2020 visit to Ireland with the monarch when the country turned down abortion laws, the Duchess of Sussex chimed in her opinion on the matter which overstepped a major rule that the late Queen Elizabeth established.

This was made apparent in an Amazon Prime documentary Meghan Markle: Changing Traditions in which it was said: "Meghan Markle is not someone who just wants a pretty designer dress and a glass of champagne.”

It was detailed that she met a member of Parliament and congratulated her on the victory, which gave way for her personal opinion to come through.

"She is actually engaged and interested in the politics and the storylines of where they're going. In fact, she got in trouble not that long ago when she met someone in Ireland who was in Parliament, I believe, and congratulated them on the defeat of a bill that would have nullified abortion in Ireland, and said, 'That's great'."

After her interaction, the unnamed politician named Meghan and detailed her interaction which led to major public scrutiny.

"She ended up getting in trouble because the Irish politician tweeted, 'Oh I had this great conversation with Meghan and she congratulated us on the defeat of this initiative.' And everybody was like, 'You can't take a side Meghan, you can't defend any position.'"

"I think, in all honesty, one of the most difficult and challenging things in this whole experience for Meghan, is the royal tradition of not taking a side, of not showing your political leaning, of not having opinions. That is something that I think Meghan has already and will very much continue to struggle with."