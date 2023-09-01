Elizabeth Olsen makes honest confession on permitting her children work in Hollywood

Elizabeth Olsen makes honest confession on allowing her children to work in Hollywood.



In a new interview with The Times, the WandaVision star, who is younger sister of former child stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, expressed her apprehension over permitting any of her children in future to work in the industry prior to turning 18.

“Hard no,” she said, revealing that her decision is not based on her sisters’ career graph rather it’s related to the “difficulties” that a young person is facing in today’s world.

“My sisters are unique so it’s not a reflection on them when I say no, I think it’s a reflection more on culture today,” clarified Elizabeth.

The Red Lights star explained, “Being younger today is already so complicated. To amplify it by being a child actor and then amplify it by social media, I just think it’s a lot for a kid’s development.”

“I think my sisters are on a totally different path than your average child actor,” added the actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Elizabeth shared her thoughts on playing Wanda Maximoff in several Marvel films, including WandaVision and the Avengers films.

The actress pointed out, “It’s not that I don’t want to be associated as just this character. But I really feel like I need to be building other parts back up for balance.”

“I so much want to do films right now. And I hope some of them come together in the way I feel like they can. I just need more, other characters in my life. There’s no longevity in one character,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth will be seen in Love & Death on ITVX, which will premiere on September 7.