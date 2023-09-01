Sam Asghari confirms he's 'jobless' amid Britney Spears divorce

Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears earlier this month

Sam Asghari is not letting anyone stray from the focus.

The 29-year-old actor took to the streets to pledge his support to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes in Hollywood.

Dressed in a black tank top and matching trousers, Asghari was stopped on his way by a paparazzo to ask a couple of questions.

The camera guy began by asking how he was holding up in the wake of his public divorce from Britney Spears, to which he said he wasn’t there to discuss his personal life.

In a report released earlier this week, it was claimed that the fitness trainer was currently jobless after wrapping up shooting for his only upcoming project, the Paul Feig-directed comedy flick Grand Death Lotto.

Referring to the report, Asghari quipped: “That’s the point of this strike. I have the same amount of jobs as Leonardo DiCaprio does,” alluding to the work drought all across Hollywood.

“I hope everything gets resolved very fast so that we can all go back to doing what we love doing the most, which is making art and inspiring people,” he added before walking away from the camera.

Sam filed for divorce from the Toxic singer earlier this month, as well as contested the pre-nuptial agreement in hopes of getting some money after the divorce.

While the Iranian-American model scrambles to find work amid the uncertainty, Spears is anticipating the release of her tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me in October, alongside some new music.